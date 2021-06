(Richmond, Va) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday that the Commonwealth of Virginia Offshore Wind project will be among the first in the nation to use a new federal permitting process designed to accelerate offshore wind development in the United States. The announcement coincides with a new agreement between the Bureau of Offshore Energy Management (BOEM) and the North Atlantic Division of the United States Army Corps of Engineers expanding the agencies scientific and technical resources to help in the evaluation of offshore wind projects.