Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, PA

Letters: Memorial Day, community college, U.S. Capitol riots

Erie Times-News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up, Memorial Day brought parades, picnics and waving of the American flag. It wasn't until decades later as an adult when I read Tom Brokaw's book, "The Greatest Generation," that I started to realize the true extent of sacrifices made to ensure our freedoms that many take for granted today. While loss of life was the ultimate sacrifice, change was revealed within the entire country. Brokaw cites their united common values of "duty, honor, economy, courage, service, love of family and country, and above all responsibility for oneself."

www.goerie.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Liberty, PA
Erie County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
State College, PA
County
Erie County, PA
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brokaw
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Jon Meacham
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Memorial Day#Volunteers#Cerebral Palsy#American#United#Nprc#Gop#Democratic#The Republican Party#Trump#Republicans#The Erie Times News#The City Council#School Board#Straight Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Society
News Break
Parades
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden, Putin say progress made in Geneva but gulfs on issues remain

GENEVA — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged from their meeting in Switzerland on Wednesday projecting optimism for future relations despite continued divisions on thorny topics from cyberattacks to human rights abuses. In separate post-summit news conferences, Biden described the tone of the discussions as "good, positive"...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House to vote Wednesday on making Juneteenth a federal holiday

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) has announced that the House will vote on making Juneteenth a federal holiday on Wednesday. The bill passed by unanimous consent in the Senate on Tuesday night, and it seems likely to pass the House, which would send the legislation creating the federal holiday to President Biden 's desk.