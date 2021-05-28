Letters: Memorial Day, community college, U.S. Capitol riots

Growing up, Memorial Day brought parades, picnics and waving of the American flag. It wasn't until decades later as an adult when I read Tom Brokaw's book, "The Greatest Generation," that I started to realize the true extent of sacrifices made to ensure our freedoms that many take for granted today. While loss of life was the ultimate sacrifice, change was revealed within the entire country. Brokaw cites their united common values of "duty, honor, economy, courage, service, love of family and country, and above all responsibility for oneself."