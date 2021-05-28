Cancel
General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $7,536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at $85,133,673.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,980 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $156,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Repay worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cloverfields Capital Group LP Sells 196 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,262 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of PCSB Financial worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,430 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 122.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Position Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,885 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,272,112 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $162,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $520,000 in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions...
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CarGurus worth $157,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.