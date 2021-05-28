General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc
Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com