Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,329 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMAB. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.