Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,329 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)
Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,965 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc's holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).