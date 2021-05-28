Cancel
Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,329 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 44,784 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 28,110 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMAB. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.
Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $105,658.75 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $7,536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at $85,133,673.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target at $61.30

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.27.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $272,000 Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Ibex Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Alphasimplex Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $33,831.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $156,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $254,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR...
HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 2.39% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $85,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,503 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Repay worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.46.
Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Capital Management Associates NY Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.