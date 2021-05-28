Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Helios Technologies (HLIO)
5/18/2021 – Helios Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an "equal weight" rating on the stock. 5/14/2021 – Helios Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company's operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. "