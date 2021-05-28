Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Helios Technologies (HLIO)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

5/18/2021 – Helios Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. 5/14/2021 – Helios Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hlio#Technology Company#Investment#Hlio#Zacks Investment Research#Helios Technologies Inc#Enovation Controls#Faster Group#Thestreet#Helios Technologies#Oppenheimer#Prudential Financial Inc#Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Technologyamericanbankingnews.com

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They...
Stocksanalystratings.com

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: ON24 (ONTF)

In a report issued on May 12, Sterling Auty from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on ON24, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.08, close to its 52-week low of $31.03. According to TipRanks.com, Auty is a 5-star analyst with an average...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tilly’s (TLYS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tilly’s (NYSE: TLYS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:. 6/9/2021 – Tilly’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “
Stocksslatersentinel.com

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clarus (CLAR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) recently:. 6/9/2021 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Economyamericanbankingnews.com

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP):. 6/8/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. 6/3/2021 – Advance Auto Parts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $211,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,067 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM....
Marketstickerreport.com

Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Marketstechinvestornews.com

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “ A number […]
Medical & Biotechwatchlistnews.com

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL):. 6/3/2021 – RedHill Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

6/8/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. 6/8/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating. 6/7/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. 5/20/2021 – NatWest...
Stockstickerreport.com

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
Aerospace & Defensemodernreaders.com

Airbus (EADSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airbus (OTCMKTS: EADSY):. 6/2/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating. 6/2/2021 – Airbus had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. 5/28/2021 – Airbus had its “overweight” rating...
Stockstickerreport.com

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX):. 6/9/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. 6/4/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at...