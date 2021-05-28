IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Lifted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com