Insider Selling: Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Insider Sells 5,155 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $7,608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.