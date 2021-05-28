Insider Selling: Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Insider Sells 5,155 Shares of Stock
Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) insider Craig Wehr sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $257,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.www.modernreaders.com