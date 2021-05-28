Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nordic American Tankers Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NAT)

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.00.