Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nordic American Tankers Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NAT)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies Financial Group#Nat#Nat#Eps#Zacks Investment Research#Nordic American Tankers#Credit Suisse Ag#Tankers Nordic American#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.26 million. A number of research analysts have commented on the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,506 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the quarter. Phreesia accounts for approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $31,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $16.40

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS. Shares of NYSE CPRI traded...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $105,658.75 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $26.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.EnerSys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-1.250 EPS.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42 million-27.47 million. Shares of NYSE:LAIX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-46.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.12 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-0.380 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $250,900.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $275,438.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-74 million. A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Expands By 81.2%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the May 13th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-1.724 EPS.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.58 million-94.63 million. STG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $29.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.81 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
MarketsWKRB News

Jefferies Financial Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $630.00

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ibex Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$83.89 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report sales of $83.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.70 million and the highest is $84.10 million. Everbridge posted sales of $65.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $254,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $296,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.