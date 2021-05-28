Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nordic American Tankers Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NAT)
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a "Hold" rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers' Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.