SoundSpot’s Union wavetable synthesizer on sale for $19 USD

rekkerd.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Boutique has announced a sale on the Union wavetable synthesizer instrument by SoundSpot, offering 90% off for a few days only. Union is SoundSpot’s next-generation wavetable synthesizer audio plugin, featuring a unique wavetable generator that lets you create harmonically rich wavetable sets from the output of Union’s main oscillators: a technique frequently used by the world’s best sound designers to create rich and deep sounds. Union allows you to utilize this synthesis technique with a single click of a button.

