Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 11,739 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)
Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com