Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 11,739 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iff#Asset Management#Iff#Cwm Llc#Washington Trust Co#Peg#Berenberg Bank#Morgan Stanley#Wells Fargo Company#Jefferies Financial Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BRP worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,457,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Maryland Statemodernreaders.com

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $45,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,506 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the quarter. Phreesia accounts for approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $31,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $105,658.75 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $7,536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at $85,133,673.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stockscom-unik.info

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $272,000 Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphasimplex Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target at $61.30

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.27.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $254,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $296,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.13.
StocksWKRB News

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockscom-unik.info

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Buys 115,428 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $156,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 2.39% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $85,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,503 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.