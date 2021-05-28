Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 871 Shares of Stock

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.