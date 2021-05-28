Cancel
Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 871 Shares of Stock

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $205,303.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,651,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,318,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BRP worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 108,924 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Maryland Statemodernreaders.com

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $45,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Sells 288 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Sells 7,735 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $250,900.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $275,438.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Expands By 81.2%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the May 13th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $7,536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at $85,133,673.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Las Vegas, NVmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 70.3% in May

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 13th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Stockscom-unik.info

Aggregator Lp Scooby Sells 3,300,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells 16,092 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Euclidean Capital Llc Sells 44,419 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,515,132.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stockstickerreport.com

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
StocksWKRB News

Lindsay Nelson Sells 9,000 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $254,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.