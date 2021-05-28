Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 871 Shares of Stock
Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $205,303.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,651,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,318,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.www.modernreaders.com