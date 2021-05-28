Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

What is Jim Crow 2.0? What new voting laws mean for Black people, Southern elections

By Tribune Media Services
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Critics of Georgia’s new voting law, including President Joe Biden, said it amounts to “Jim Crow 2.0,” trying to limit voter participation for Black Americans. What does that mean, and is the new Georgia law, Senate Bill 202, comparable to laws that enforced racial segregation or separation in public places, especially in the South? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has extensively examined the debate around Georgia’s election law, including an article by David Wickert about the Jim Crow comparisons.

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

98K+
Followers
28K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#New Georgia#Southern States#Black Americans#Senate#Montgomery#Board Of Education#The U S Supreme Court#Black Southerners#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Elections
Related
Minoritiesalreporter.com

Opinion | Critical Race Theory teaches understanding, compassion, conservatives fighting it

History is important in Alabama. It’s really, really important to Alabama conservatives — they’ve told us so repeatedly over the last six or seven years. History is so important to them, in fact, that they created and passed laws protecting “history” — the form manifested in large statues and school names and street names. They were so concerned about this state’s history and ensuring an accurate accounting of past events that they didn’t dare move even the statues honoring awful, slave-owning, slavery-protecting confederates.
Electionsisanti-chisagocountystar.com

Letter to the editor: Voter laws not ‘Jim Crow,’ but are suppression

Julie Peterson’s response to my letter was well researched. Ms. Peterson said she read all of the recent voting laws, (quite a task with 400 laws in legislatures) and found no racism. I agree, there is little comparable to the “Jim Crow” south in these laws. In many ways, these are worse. The Jim Crow laws were blatantly racist. The new laws are presented as “protecting the vote” when there was NO significant voter fraud found in the 2020 election. If there was really voter fraud, more than 1 of the 60-plus court actions brought by Republicans would have proved it. So, there was no provable fraud.
Florida Statewgcu.org

Crist: Congress Needs To Combat Florida's 'Jim Crow' Voting Restrictions

Charlie Crist took aim at Florida's new voting restrictions Tuesday in Tampa, as the candidate for governor renewed his call for federal legislation to overturn the laws. Congressman Crist, D-St. Petersburg, said the new law discourages the disabled, senior citizens and minorities from casting their ballots. "I believe it's anti-seniors,...
Presidential Electiontribuneledgernews.com

Naomi Ishisaka: Voter suppression laws just 'Jim Crow in new clothes'

Jun. 7—After the past year and a half, thinking about another election might be the last thing you want to do. I am right there with you. As much as I wish we could take a well-earned break from doom and gloom and enjoy our Seattle summer, we can't ignore the looming threat to civil rights and democracy in the form of voter suppression bills that are sweeping the country.
Wisconsin Statemadison

New voting laws try to rig elections -- Mark Quinn

In Thursday's Wisconsin State Journal, a Wall Street Journal editorial was published that joined the chorus line of Trump-led doubters who believe rampant voter fraud was have occurred throughout our nation. The only way to thwart this presumed fraud is to install restrictive voting measures we see now in Republican-controlled state legislatures.
Presidential ElectionOmaha.com

Mail-in voting law spurring new tensions over elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — County officials are reprising their call for fixes to Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law to help them run a smoother election in November, as Gov. Tom Wolf's administration told counties Tuesday that they must not count mailed-in ballots without the voter's handwritten date on the envelope. The...
Presidential ElectionMother Jones

Jim Crow Killed Voting Rights for Generations. Now the GOP Is Repeating History.

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. On September 3, 1868, Henry McNeal Turner rose to speak in the Georgia House of Representatives to fight for his political survival. He was one of 33 new Black state legislators elected that year in Georgia, a revolutionary change in the South after 250 years of slavery. Eight hundred thousand new Black voters had been registered across the region, and the share of Black male Southerners who were eligible to vote skyrocketed from 0.5 percent in 1866 to 80.5 percent two years later.
Greensboro, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Effort underway to rid state con­sti­tution of Jim Crow law

GREENSBORO — A wedding day is supposed to be remembered for its joy and happiness. But for former N.C. Chief Justice Henry Frye, it’s also the day he remembers falling victim to a Jim Crow law — a law that 60 years later, is still listed on the state constitution.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Rand Paul offers an accidentally useful Jim Crow analogy in rationalizing his party’s illiberal shift

One of the most important lessons for Americans to take from the 2020 presidential election is the extent to which the will of voters is subject to revision. There are always checks on the power of the electorate, of course, including judicial review of measures passed by legislatures or directly by the people. The past year, though, has shown how elected officials, generally overt partisans, can similarly redirect the will of voters.
Congress & Courtsconservativeangle.com

Garland Takes on Voter Suppression, Names Zero Modern Instances

In an impassioned Friday address, Attorney General Merrick Garland leveraged America’s historic instances of voter suppression to discredit states’ push for election security. In the speech, delivered at the Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters, the attorney general spoke in favor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would require...
New York City, NYncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Jim Crow, New York style

The East Ramapo Central School District lies 126 miles south of Albany, a two-hour drive from the state Capitol. But for the children who attend public school there, it might well seem like they’re living in an entirely different time and place — like the deep South in Jim Crow times.
Presidential ElectionDaily Times

Sen. Blackburn, vote for voting rights

I believe we are at a most important time in our representative democratic republic. Please read "The Rights of Man" by Thomas Paine, specifically chapters one and two. If you truly believe in our government, "of the people, by the people and for the people," hear this: that statement from our U.S. Constitution means all people. One man (person), one vote.
Texas Statewsgw.com

Texas Dems stalled the GOP’s voting law. Here’s what was in it

The Texas bill to overhaul its elections is dead for now, after Texas Democrats walked out of the state Capitol late Sunday night, denying Republicans a quorum as the clock ticked down on the legislative session. Governor Greg Abbott immediately put lawmakers on notice that he’ll call a special session...