What is Jim Crow 2.0? What new voting laws mean for Black people, Southern elections
Critics of Georgia’s new voting law, including President Joe Biden, said it amounts to “Jim Crow 2.0,” trying to limit voter participation for Black Americans. What does that mean, and is the new Georgia law, Senate Bill 202, comparable to laws that enforced racial segregation or separation in public places, especially in the South? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has extensively examined the debate around Georgia’s election law, including an article by David Wickert about the Jim Crow comparisons.www.al.com