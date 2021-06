It’s been five years since we last reviewed Milagro’s Select Barrel Reserve Tequilas, and there are good reasons for taking a fresh look. Most notably, Milagro has lowered the prices for all three of its higher end tequilas. We took issue with the price in the past and it’s nice to find them more in line with other premium tequilas. Some of the recipes have changed a bit, and there’s also another big tradeoff: The beautifully designed bottles that were shaped at the base like an agave plant have been replaced by more generic bottles with an agave etching applied to them.