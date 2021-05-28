Cancel
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP Lowered by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OMP)

By Hayley Millar
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

