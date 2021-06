Apple has now rolled out Lossless and Spatial Audio streaming to its subscribers. Eddy Cue sat down with Billboard regarding Apple’s new hi-fi music streaming just after Apple Music’s Zane Lowe dropped a quick hint pertaining to upcoming Logic Pro integration for music producers. We recently did some digging around to see if independent artists would be able to take advantage of Spatial Audio and Lossless streaming with major distributors all but confirming as much. But it now looks like Apple will be taking it a step further and has plans to directly integrate hi-fi music authoring tools into its flagship DAW. More details below.