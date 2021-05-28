Structure: 300 neo-electronic presets for u-he Repro by The Unfinished
The Unfinished has announced the release of a new collection of 300 presets for the Repro software synthesizer instruments by u-he. Designed to provide contemporary analog synth sounds that feature in the work of genre-crossing artists such as Olafur Arnalds, Clark, Jon Hopkins and Max Cooper, RePro Structure offers a hinterland of neo-classical composing and minimal, experimental electronica; soundtrack meets techno.rekkerd.org