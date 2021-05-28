Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

WTA says players have responsibility to do media as Naomi Osaka begins boycott

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pksHL_0aEV0COl00
Naomi Osaka will be keeping her thoughts to herself at Roland Garros (PA Wire)

The WTA is keen to discuss mental health issues with Naomi Osaka but has stressed players have a responsibility to talk to the media.

Osaka, the highest-earning female sports star in history, announced on the eve of the French Open that she would not be taking part in any press during the tournament because of mental health concerns.

Writing on social media, the world number two said players being forced to do press conferences after defeats is “kicking a person while they’re down”.

Osaka’s decision has not gone down well with the president of the French Tennis Federation, Gilles Moretton, who called it a “phenomenal error”, and it has also put the WTA in a difficult position.

The organisation said in a statement: “Mental health is of the utmost importance to the WTA and, for that matter, every individual person. We have a team of professionals and a support system in place that look after our athletes’ mental and emotional health and well-being.

“The WTA welcomes a dialogue with Naomi (and all players) to discuss possible approaches that can help support an athlete as they manage any concerns related to mental health, while also allowing us to deliver upon our responsibilities to the fans and public.

“Professional athletes have a responsibility to their sport and their fans to speak to the media surrounding their competition, allowing them the opportunity to share their perspective and tell their story.”

The WTA’s stance was echoed by leading players at the media day at Roland Garros on Friday, where Osaka was, of course, a notable omission.

World number one Ashleigh Barty said: “I think in my opinion press is kind of part of the job. We know what we sign up for as professional tennis players.

“At times press conferences are hard, of course, but it’s also not something that bothers me. I’ve never had problems answering questions or being completely honest with you guys.”

Teenager Iga Swiatek was thrust into the global spotlight when she surged through the field to win her first grand slam title on the Parisian clay in October.

She admitted she initially found that a difficult adjustment, saying: “Everybody started treating me differently. My life changed totally. Finding a balance and really being able to enjoy the victory after such a chaotic time, it was really, really nice.”

On Osaka’s stance, the Pole added: “I personally feel that this is part of the job. And of course, you know, talking to press after we lost, it’s not the most enjoyable thing to do. But it’s good to find the balance and find the distance to all of that.

“I feel that media is really important because they are giving us a platform to talk about our lives and our perspective. And it’s also important because not everybody is a professional athlete and not everybody knows what we are dealing with on court. It’s good to speak about that.”

Rafael Nadal, who will bid for a 14th title at Roland Garros, has been under the microscope for the better part of 20 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Z98E_0aEV0COl00
Rafael Nadal during practice at Roland Garros (AP)

He said: “I respect her, of course, as an athlete and her personality. I respect her decision. We as sports people, we need to be ready to accept the questions and to try to produce an answer.

“Without the press, without the people who are writing the news and achievements that we are having around the world, probably we will not be the athletes that we are today. We are not going to have the recognition that we have around the world, and we will not be that popular.”

Much of the attention after Thursday’s draw focused on Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer all being placed in the same half of the draw.

But the same was true of the women’s draw where Barty and Swiatek, the two favourites for the title, are also in the same half.

Both are defending champions in a way, with Barty choosing not to travel to Paris last year, instead staying at home in Australia.

“Honestly it feels like a lifetime ago,” she said. “I think coming back to the site here at Roland Garros is obviously pretty special, pretty cool to be able to walk onto Chatrier and have so many memories come flooding back.”

Barty retired during her quarter-final in Rome earlier this month with an arm injury, but said: “I’m feeling good. I’m feeling ready to play. I think it was an important decision for us to make to make sure that we arrived at this tournament being 100 per cent physically.”

newschain

newschain

25K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Gilles Moretton
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wta#Tennis Players#Wta#French#Parisian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
newschain

Novak Djokovic feels Naomi Osaka’s media stance part of generational shift

Novak Djokovic highlighted the generational shift that tennis will need to grapple with it as it debates how to move forward from Naomi Osaka’s shock French Open withdrawal. The world number two is back home in the United States and taking some time away from the court after opening up about her mental health struggles and the anxiety she experiences around media commitments.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Katherine Grainger: Every athlete would have empathy with Naomi Osaka

UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger has welcomed the debate over athletes’ mental health. The 2012 double sculls Olympic rowing champion believes it is vital to have open dialogue. This week, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith have come out in support of tennis star Naomi Osaka. The 23-year-old pulled out...
TennisThe Manhattan Mercury

FROM THE PUBLISHER | Do I have a right to Naomi Osaka's thoughts?

Naomi Osaka has backed out of the French Open tennis tournament, one of the premier events in that sport. She’s the second-ranked player in the world, so it’s a big deal. What’s making it a bigger deal is her explanation. She says it’s for her mental health. She says she doesn’t want to do press conferences after her matches during the tournament, saying they’re too stressful.
NFLkentsterling.com

Naomi Osaka doesn’t want to talk to media, so why force her to?

Four-time gland slam Tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open rather than talk to the media, and two things are 100% true of that decision while being at odds with each other:. Osaka should suck it up and spend a few minutes with the media after matches. Media...
TennisBradford Era

Naomi Osaka, role model

Golf is a game of inches, said Arnold Palmer, one of the sport’s greatest players. He added: “The most important are the 6 inches between your ears.”. The same is true of tennis, and indeed almost any sport, not to mention the rest of life. Athletes may spend most of their time cultivating their bodies. But the wise ones know that what matters most is the mind.
SportsSlate

The Naomi Osaka Withdraws Edition

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about what Naomi Osaka’s French Open withdrawal reveals about athletes and mental health and athletes and the press. They also discuss the spate of atrocious fan behavior in NBA arenas, and Rebecca Schuman joins for a conversation about Simone Biles’ latest feat of gymnastics excellence.
TennisJanesville Gazette

Helen Ubiñas: Naomi Osaka did what many women of color have to do: choose themselves, at a cost

PHILADELPHIA — Naomi Osaka dumped the press and the French Open. And just like the spurned often do, neither dealt well with it at first. Or had any clue about what it takes for a woman of color to prioritize her sanity and safety, or how she’s often professionally punished for setting boundaries by the very people and institutions inflicting the pain, or co-signing it through complicity.
Slate

Naomi Osaka Exposed a Problem With Sports Media

A good rule of thumb, if you are in charge of putting on one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, is that you do not want the biggest story of that event to be that you’ve chased off one of the best and most recognizable athletes in your sport. The organizers of tennis’ French Open are facing just that predicament. The reasons have a little bit to do with the tournament’s ham-handed handling of a sensitive situation, and a lot to do with old sports traditions growing less practical with time.
Saint Paul, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

In defense of Naomi Osaka — and sportswriters doing their jobs

This was the dawn of the 1970s and the underdog sports staff in St. Paul produced coverage for both the morning Pioneer Press and the afternoon Dispatch. There was an executive sports editor, but the Pioneer Press sports editor basically ran the staff. Ken Murphy had that task, and was known for long hours.