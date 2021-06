Initial Audio has just released an update to the Slice loop slicer and beat making plugin. Version 1.1.4 comes with various improvements and fixes. Load audio loops via drag and drop to slice, loop, reverse, pitch shift or even time stretch them. Initial Slice also comes with multiple built in piano rolls so you can create sequences right in the box. On top of this we have an advanced drum sequencer, bass sequencer, playlist editor, 4 effect racks (each with 11 built in effects) and lots of top quality content.