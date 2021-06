Organizers of weekend activities are planning for possible weather issues. Organizers of the different activities in Reading on Saturday say participants in the Tornado Trot and Trail should delay their starts if there is lightning or heavy rain until it’s safe to ride. Rolling starts were already planned, so organizers say they will be flexible on those starts until noon. If heavy rain continues through the morning or mid-day, that event and the UTV/ATV benefit ride for Wade’s Warriors may have to be postponed.