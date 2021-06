The Kalona Public Library is inviting younger patrons to enjoy books in a new way beginning this summer. The Playaway Audiobook series allows kids to listen to a story on their own and also earn a sticker toward their summer reading program log. The library provides the story and the battery, and the person who checks out the audiobook supplies the headphones or ear buds. Titles range from classic fairy tales to superhero stories and more. A full list and more information about the program is available on the Kalona Library website.