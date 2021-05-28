Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

FY2021 Earnings Forecast for 21Vianet Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for 21Vianet Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the information technology services provider will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies Financial Group#Vnet#21vianet#21vianet Group Inc#Vnet#Fy2021#21vianet Group#Eps#Fy2023#Citigroup#Zacks Investment Research#Virtu Financial Llc#Capital Management Lp#Squarepoint Ops Llc#Managed Network Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$1.92 EPS Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.88. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $105,658.75 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,683 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstickerreport.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,980 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $29.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.81 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
Stockstickerreport.com

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,288,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,999,591.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$83.89 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report sales of $83.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.70 million and the highest is $84.10 million. Everbridge posted sales of $65.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ibex Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 136 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 212.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsWKRB News

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,800 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Amedisys ended the first quarter of 2021 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss amid the post-pandemic recovery across the United States. Amedisys’ first-quarter revenues improved year over year led by an impressive performance by the company’s Hospice and Home Health division. The first-quarter growth demonstrated strong contribution from acquisitions like Asana and AseraCare. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging as well. The raised financial guidance for 2021 is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Amedisys has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the year-over-year decline in Personal Care revenues as well as escalating costs and expenses are worrying. Reimbursement headwinds and stiff competition are other concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $254,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $296,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.