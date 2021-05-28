FY2021 Earnings Forecast for 21Vianet Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for 21Vianet Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the information technology services provider will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group's FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.