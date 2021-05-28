Cancel
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

By Anthony Bellafiore
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $105,658.75 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BTIG Research Raises Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $13.50

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RWT. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.
PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. PageGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-1.724 EPS.
Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.28.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Several...
Barclays Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $83.00

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $452.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.77.
Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,248.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €123.70 ($145.53).
Morgan Stanley Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Morgan Stanley Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $56.00

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.18.
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 27.37 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 19.99 and a 1-year high of 29.00. Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

APEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.11.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.
Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Shares of Sonova stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. Sonova has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.65.