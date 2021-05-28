Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.www.modernreaders.com