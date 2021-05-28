Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.