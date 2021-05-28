Cancel
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

By Darlene League
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 44,784 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,812 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $136,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $45,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $105,658.75 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Analysts Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT at $67.92

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NYSE IRT traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72.
Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,057 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,980 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Ibex Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $296,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $33,831.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
167,451 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Bought by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 167,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC owned 0.13% of Arko as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,503 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 2.39% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $85,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Kadant worth $160,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Position Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.