Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc
Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).