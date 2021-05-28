Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Bosses are acting like the pandemic never happened

By Anna North
Vox
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than a year, the Covid-19 pandemic changed how America worked. Grocery store cashiers, line cooks, janitors, and millions of others — about a third of the American workforce — saw their jobs become dangerous overnight, as they were asked to keep coming to work in person in spite of the viral threat. Meanwhile, millions more transitioned from going to an office to working from their homes — the percentage of workers logging on remotely rose from 17 percent to 44 percent once the pandemic began. And workers in both groups had to figure out how to take care of their kids when schools and day cares across the country closed their doors.

www.vox.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppe#Unemployment Insurance#American#Maskless#Jpmorgan Chase#Food 4 Less#Ppe#Target#Kroger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Health
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Amazon
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Lockdowns are disastrous pandemic policy that should never be repeated

Last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns resulted in a massive transfer of wealth from this nation’s small businesses to mega-corporations. In the U.S., as of June 2, the number of small businesses open dropped 39% compared to January 2020, according to newly released economic data compiled by Harvard and Brown Universities. More than half of the businesses in the leisure and hospitality industry were destroyed.
Public HealthArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: Supply woes happen after pandemics

"I can still hear you saying you would never break the chain. (Never break the chain)" Supply chain. Just saying the words could make most folks' eyes glaze over. Ask 'em what it means, and vague ideas about trucking and shipments might rattle around the brain. But now those words have become a little more important for a lot of people.
U.S. PoliticsThe Beacon

The Biden Budget: Pandemic Spending That Never Ends

President Biden released his first budget proposal on Friday, May 28, 2021. Just ahead of the Memorial Day Holiday weekend. That wasn’t a mistake. The timing is part of a well-established practice by politicians called a Friday news dump. If they know the news is bad for them, they dump it on Friday, when they know the public is not going to pay much attention to it. If they think the news is really bad, they dump it on the Friday before an extended holiday weekend.
Oregon StateInverse

To meet new worker demands, bosses need to think like Airbnb hosts

These radical designs could make for greener workspaces and happier employees. Imagine a room where fractal patterns are painted onto the floor and sunshine floods in from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The walls are curved and plants line the baseboards. This isn’t a greenhouse from the future. It’s the office of right now.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Fauci: We may never know origin of pandemic

The world may never find out the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said. The EU, meanwhile, will encourage members of the World Trade Organisation to phase out export restrictions for vaccines. Bloomberg rounds up virus updates from around the world. Fauci said during...
Public HealthArs Technica

Health care CEOs raked in $3.2 billion as pandemic raged

As the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the country last year, the chief executive officers of 178 US healthcare companies saw their already lofty pay soar to even higher heights. Collectively, the 178 CEOs took home $3.2 billion in 2020, according to a new analysis by Axios. Their median pay rose to $9 million, up from about $7.7 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019. The 2019 US median household income was $68,703, according to the US Census Bureau. The Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates that the 2020 national median income for families was $78,500.
Public Healthems1.com

Can public safety employers mandate COVID-19 vaccination?

Surveys show our nation is divided about COVID vaccination. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) reports 62% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 41% of parents of children ages 12-17 say their child has received at least one dose. KFF statistics also indicate that around 13% of those surveyed do not plan to get a COVID vaccine.
CharitiesSan Mateo Daily Journal

MacKenzie Scott, citing wealth gap, donates $2.7 billion

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her unexpected multi-billion dollar donations to charities and racial equity causes, announced Tuesday that she has given $2.7 billion to 286 organizations. It is the third round of no-strings-attached, major philanthropic gifts Scott has made, which together rival the charitable contributions made by the largest foundations.
Personal Financesabinetoday.com

Social Security Matters

National Social Security Advisor At The Amac Foundation, The Non-profit Arm Of The Association Of Mature American Citizens. Ask Rusty – Will My UK Pension Affect My US Social Security?. Dear Rusty: I am 57 years old, was born in the UK, and since 1988 have worked in the US....
Family RelationshipsNewsday

The unreasonable expectations of American motherhood

In the week before beginning maternity leave, I was trying to write a poignant and expansive essay on what it means to become a mother, but what I kept thinking about was why so many women aren't having children. "How Low Can America's Birthrate Go Before It's A Problem?" asked...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Why Trump is having trouble landing a book deal

Politico reports top publishers and editors at the five major publishing houses said they had not offered Trump a deal. Most of the publishers told the outlet they would not be willing to work with Trump on his bid for a book. Sources in the publishing industry cited the president’s...
California StateEast Bay Times

How are health experts handling California’s reopening?

How safe is it for vaccinated Californians to go about mask-free indoors now that it’s no longer a state requirement?. A good gauge might be to watch what top health experts are doing as California on Tuesday drops its pandemic restrictions on how many people can be inside stores, restaurants and most other indoor places, and the requirement that everyone wear a face mask indoors whether vaccinated or not.