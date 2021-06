NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has closed the proceedings against Italian marines in the case of shooting two fishermen to death nine years ago. The court directed to pay the compensation of Rs 10 crore paid by Italy to the fishermen's family and the boat owner. The Kerala High Court has been entrusted for it. — The court said high court Chief Justice should appoint a judge to pay the amount and that he should decide on the transfer of the amount. The families of the fishermen will get Rs 4 crore each and the boat owner Rs two crore.