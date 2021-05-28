Cancel
It takes a village to keep grifters like Joel Greenberg out of political office | Editorial

By Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board
Orlando Sentinel
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg dig himself deeper into a hole filled with foolish misjudgment has been a twisted form of entertainment over the past few years. Greenberg’s antics were repeated each time a new hot mess emerged — and they kept on coming — until the...

News Break
Social Media
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Seminole County, FLBay News 9

GOP official expects Greenberg guilty pleas to hurt the party

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Monday's plea deal by Joel Greenberg could have a lasting impact on central Florida politics. Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six criminal counts Monday. A Seminole County Republican official says Greenberg's actions paint the GOP in a negative light. Experts also...
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

Arizona-bound Matt Gaetz continues speaking tour as probe questions linger

Greenberg pleaded out, but Gaetz is flying out later this week. His former “wingman” on Monday officially pleaded guilty to sex trafficking, but a confident U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz will continue his roadshow. The Representative from Florida’s 1st Congressional District is Arizona-bound, with another speaking engagement slated with congressional colleague...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Joel Greenberg Podcast: Matt Gaetz and Florida’s ‘green rush’ | Ep. 6

The 2014 passage of the Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act rapidly gave rise to what has since become a billion-dollar industry, in which a number of Congressman Gaetz’s friends and allies were able to gain a foothold, thanks in part to last-minute alterations to the law that limited who could get in on the ground floor of Florida’s “green rush.” According to multiple reports, including by CNN and the Associated Press, Gaetz is now under federal investigation for potential public corruption tied to medical marijuana policy, with investigators exploring whether he engaged in any “pay-to-play arrangements,” trading his influence over marijuana legislation for gifts or favors. That probe reportedly emerged from the investigation of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz friend and ally who recently pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking, and agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.
Orlando, FLBay News 9

Sentencing date set for former Gaetz ally Joel Greenberg

ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Greenberg, the former associate of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz who pleaded guilty last month to child sex trafficking and other federal charges, now has a sentencing date. What You Need To Know. Joel Greenberg is due back in federal court for a sentencing hearing Aug. 19.
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Keep political parties out of redistricting

I went from politically agnostic to an activist. It wasn’t that I didn’t care about politics — government has been fascinating to me for years — but until recently I fundamentally believed that I couldn’t do anything about how government worked. I took the convenient and common stance of washing my hands of the whole business. Fortunately, I changed my mind. As I became more aware of what was going on, my reaction wasn’t to detach but to decide to look around and see what could be done.
PoliticsFree Lance-Star

EDITORIAL: Politics can make strange enemies

POLITICS makes strange bedfellows. It can also make strange enemies. Take Michael Bills and the Virginia House Democratic Caucus. Bills is a Charlottesville hedge fund manager and a multimillionaire. Since 2018, he has given more than $1.8 million to the caucus and to Democratic House of Delegates candidates, mostly to encourage them not to accept money from Dominion Energy. He has given money to 42 of the 55 House Democrats and virtually nothing to Republicans.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Inside politics out east

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is lining up some big names for his Tuesday conference on New York judicial reform. Recent additions to the speaker list include Jerry Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, and former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, who will join with academic and good government groups for discussions about improving the judicial system and, in particular, the way judges are picked around the state.
ElectionsDerrick

EDITORIAL: Kudos to those who ran for public office

We commend all of the candidates who ran for office in the May 18 primary election, but running for office shouldn't be so hard. Campaigning is grueling. The pay is really not that good. And people can be not so nice to politicians.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

O(NDCP) Director, Where Art Thou? | Opinion

It was 1982, and Ronald Reagan wasn't having it. A pesky young Democratic senator from one of the smallest states in the country was demanding the president do something about America's growing drug problem. In the previous 15 years, regular drug use had skyrocketed to levels the country had never seen.
Public HealthNewsday

Newsday wins awards for editorials on pandemic, political cartooning

Newsday has won two awards from the Society of Professional Journalists for political cartoons and for editorials on the pandemic. Michael Dobie won for editorial writing in the special category for COVID-19 reporting/writing. Matt Davies won for editorial cartooning for newspapers over 100,000 in circulation. "Dobie’s editorials provided perspective and...
POTUSMSNBC

Mob tactics? Trouble for Trump as Org criminal probe turns to mafia expert

As the Manhattan DA ramps up the heat in their investigation into the Trump Organization, The New York Times reports that DA Cy Vance may charge Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg as soon as this summer. Vance has also tapped two top prosecutors to assist him on the case. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by DOJ veteran Matt Miller to discuss the significance of Vance’s hiring decision and what the additions to the team signal about the state of the investigation. Miller explains that Vance’s decision to bring in two veteran prosecutors is not just to make the investigation strong, but to tell Vance before he makes any decisions that “this is a case you can win.”
California Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

EDITORIAL: California must keep fighting for gun control

Jun. 10—These are discouraging times for Californians who advocate for gun control laws. Nine days after San Jose endured the worst mass shooting in Bay Area history, federal Judge Roger T. Benitez of San Diego threw out California's 30-year-old law banning assault-style weapons. It was bad enough that Benitez nonsensically...