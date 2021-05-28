It takes a village to keep grifters like Joel Greenberg out of political office | Editorial

The 2014 passage of the Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act rapidly gave rise to what has since become a billion-dollar industry, in which a number of Congressman Gaetz’s friends and allies were able to gain a foothold, thanks in part to last-minute alterations to the law that limited who could get in on the ground floor of Florida’s “green rush.” According to multiple reports, including by CNN and the Associated Press, Gaetz is now under federal investigation for potential public corruption tied to medical marijuana policy, with investigators exploring whether he engaged in any “pay-to-play arrangements,” trading his influence over marijuana legislation for gifts or favors. That probe reportedly emerged from the investigation of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz friend and ally who recently pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking, and agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.