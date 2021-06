Whether you have your sights set on becoming the next big Twitch streamer, want to take professional-looking photos and video for social media, or simply want to upgrade the quality of your video calls - in 2021, we all need a great camera setup at home. That requires two things: a sturdy tripod and a bright ring light to illuminate you like a pro. With so many great everyday uses, it's not a surprise that it's well loved by users across the world, with a highly impressive 4.8/5 star rating from customers, who praise its quality of lighting and how great their videos look when using it.