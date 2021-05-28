Clay Travis Exits Fox Sports Radio to Take Over Rush Limbaugh's Radio Show

I wonder if we could have a Greatest Bloopers In the Annals (Anals?) Of Fox News section on this site? If so, the clip you’re about to see would be right up there, although I think nothing can bottom the time in 2019 when Fox played a photo of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a chyron saying that she had just died. The fact that such a thing was even prepared was in questionable taste and the fact that it momentarily got on the air was beyond the pale.