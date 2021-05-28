Cancel
Leonardo DiCaprio's $8.5M wellness bachelor pad is for sale

By Kayla Kibbe
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some men, a bachelor pad is a man-cavey kind of space where a single, unattached guy can sleep on a mattress on the floor with navy blue sheets, leave his socks lying around and watch sports or whatever it is men want to do when they’re out from under the oppressive thumb of a female partner. If you are eternal bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio, however, your bachelor pad is basically a personal wellness retreat.

Leonardo Dicaprio
