No, said the clerk at Pick ‘n Save, she wouldn’t be getting the COVID shot. It was just the flu, wasn’t it? She’d had that before, so what was all the fuss? An old acquaintance dismissed the entire pandemic as “political,” a thinly veiled plot to enlarge the government’s role in our lives. No vaccine for him, thank you. A neighbor is deathly afraid of COVID, but she wasn’t about to risk her health on such a rushed product; an effective vaccine couldn’t be developed in such a short time because, well, it just couldn’t. Besides, she argued, the shots were making people sick.