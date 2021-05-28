Bond denied for Pentagon officer involved in double fatal shooting

On June 23, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD). Investigators learned that on June 23, 2021, at approximately 10:07 a.m., SFPD responded to a fight and shooting incident at DeVargas Park (302 West DeVargas Street) in Santa Fe, NM. SFPD officers searched the area and located a male suspect who was armed with a handgun. A foot pursuit ensued which led down Old Santa Fe Trail and Alameda Street. The male suspect ran north on Old Santa Fe Trail and into a crowded tourist area. At that point, the male suspect turned towards the SFPD officers and pointed the handgun at them. A SFPD officer discharged his department issued firearm towards the male suspect at least once, striking him.