Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Featherstone winger Ben Blackmore banned for 10 weeks for racist tweet

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VojP_0aEUzO4600
Ben Blackmore, left (PA Archive)

Featherstone winger Ben Blackmore has been banned for 10 weeks after being found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute by posting a racist comment on social media.

The 28-year-old was referred by the Rugby Football League to its compliance department over for a tweet he posted in pre-season about a black former team-mate Rob Worrincy, who plays for Sheffield.

Blackmore, who played in Super League for Huddersfield in 2013 and 2014, was charged with three breaches of the RFL’s operational rules and found guilty when he appeared in front of an operational rules tribunal.

In addition to bringing the game into disrepute, Blackmore was found guilty of failing to observe codes of conduct and unacceptable language or behaviour.

The hearing was told Blackmore posted a reply to a Sheffield team picture saying: ‘Who’s the locked player?’, a term used in computer gaming where particular players have their identity or character hidden by being silhouetted and their faces being blacked.

The RFL says it received several complaints, including one from Worrincy, who said “it made me feel a combination of emotions from anger, upset and disappointment”.

Blackmore, a full-time player, was represented at the hearing by Featherstone chief executive Martin Vickers and GMB Union official Geoff Burrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnsKa_0aEUzO4600
Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams – Betfred Championship Summer Bash – Bloomfield Road (PA Archive)

It heard that Blackmore, who claimed the post was an “in joke”, did not express any real regret nor did he apologise for it.

The RFL, which has a zero tolerance approach to discrimination, asked the tribunal to send a strong message to the rugby league community and the wider public that the misuse of social media and the racially offensive component of that misuse is wholly unacceptable.

The RFL says player has the right to appeal the decision and is taking advice from his representatives.

The suspension is effective from May 24.

newschain

newschain

25K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby League#The Rugby Football League#Rfl#Gmb Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Super League
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
RugbyPosted by
newschain

Bristol boss Pat Lam issues Danny Care warning ahead of Quins clash

Bristol boss Pat Lam believes Harlequins star Danny Care is currently playing the best rugby of his career. Care and Quins head to Ashton Gate on Saturday, where regular season table-toppers Bristol stand between them and a place in next week’s Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham. While Bristol might have...
MinoritiesThe Guardian

ECB to punish Ollie Robinson for racist and sexist tweets

The England and Wales Cricket Board appears determined to punish Ollie Robinson for the offensive and embarrassing tweets which were rediscovered and distributed on Wednesday as he made his Test debut for England, though the board is yet to determine precisely what form the punishment will take. What has been decided is that it will not leave itself open to similar scandals in future.
MinoritiesSkySports

Ollie Robinson 'embarrassed' by racist, sexist tweets he sent in 2012 as he makes his England Test debut

After taking 2-50 from his 16 overs on day one of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, Robinson made the following statement when speaking to Sky Sports post play:. "On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public," Robinson said. "I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist.
Minoritiesdallassun.com

Another England cricketer under scanner for racist tweets

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): One more cricketer from the England team has come under the scanner for his allegedly racist remarks on Twitter post pacer Ollie Robinson's suspension for similar reason. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Wisden.com published the old tweets from another unnamed cricketer within the current...
Minoritiesnewpaper24.com

ECB rocked by new Twitter storm as one other racist tweet is uncovered after Ollie Robinson’s suspension – NEWPAPER24

English cricket is dealing with extra turmoil after one other racist tweet by an unnamed present participant was uncovered by a web site. Wisden.com selected to obscure the identification of the participant, who was 15 on the of the tweet, however did embrace particulars of the submit, together with ‘your going out with a asian’ and three hashtags: ‘Asianthroughandthrough’, ‘hweolloo’ and ‘c****y’.
Minoritiesmediarunsearch.co.uk

Manchester City fan banned from stadiums for 3 years for racist crimes

Fan of Manchester was convicted of racist abuse against black players during the Manchester derby in 2019 and they were banned from all football stadiums in the UK for three years. Anthony Burke was indicted in March last year, and on Wednesday found guilty by a Tamside court of committing...
RugbyBBC

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Wednesday 16 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Wakefield Trinity have winger Tom Johnstone available as he is cleared of the concussion concerns which led to his lay-off from the squad. Back-rower Matty...
RugbySkySports

Team of the week: The top performers from Super League and State of Origin

We put together a combined XIII of the players who stood out in the latest round of Super League matches and the first State of Origin match of this year's series... Overlooked again when Shaun Wane announced his latest England squad changes, the Hull full-back put in another assured display for his side in the 30-12 win over Castleford Tigers.
RugbyBBC

Super League: St Helens v Warrington Wolves

Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, 17 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. St Helens have prop Agnatius Paasi back after he missed the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull FC earlier this month with a hamstring niggle.
Minoritiesgranthshala.com

‘The ECB has effectively banned him… his suspension needs to end THIS WEEK’: Steve Harmison says England cricketer Ollie Robinson has been punished enough for racist and sexist tweets he posted as a teenager

England 2005 Ashes hero Steve Harmison insisted that Ollie Robinson had already received a lot of punishment from his suspension and urged the ECB to end it ‘in the next three or four days’. Robinson was suspended from all international cricket earlier this month by the ECB for posting racist...