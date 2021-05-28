From the Pulpit: When abuse of spiritual authority is exposed

“For as in one body we have many members, and the members do not all have the same function, so we, though many, are one body in Christ, and individually members one of another. Having gifts that differ according to the grace given to us, let us use them.” Romans 12:4-6. – Churches all have at least two things in common: Like people, every church is different and every church is the same. Every church is unique, especially to its members. We see ourselves as distinct from other churches. We see ourselves as loving and close. We have our patriarchs and matriarchs, talented singers and an anointed preacher. Well, just about every church sees itself that way. Thus, our perceived differences make us the same. The fundamental unifying factor in the Church is or should be the personality of Christ Jesus.