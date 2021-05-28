From the Pulpit: When abuse of spiritual authority is exposed
My wife and I counseled a dear pastor and his wife, who received a call to a church in the Bible belt. Within a year, the married secretary confessed to having an affair with the married, previous and retired pastor for the last 10 years — the retired pastor was still attending the church. Our friends had to expose not only an affair, but the spiritual abuse of authority and deceitfulness of a pastor who had groomed the younger woman into it. The church eventually recovered, and people are healing.www.pantagraph.com