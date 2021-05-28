First impressions important for antique shops, too

When you walk into a shop or antique mall, what brings you in? Sometimes it's the theme outside or in the windows. Those who have a window, it is vital to the business to draw in the customer. I have been to different antique malls, and just because they sell antiques and vintage items doesn't always mean a customer is going to drop in. I also have been told by some folks they think antique stores consists of their grandparents' or great-grandparents musty old stuff.