Area briefs: Fishing on the Refuge returns to the Eagle Center

Post-Bulletin
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWABASHA — Beginning June 3, visitors 15 and younger to the National Eagle Center will again be able to enjoy Fishing on the Refuge. The program is an experiential learning opportunity in which the Eagle Center provides kids with fishing poles, life jackets, and lead-free tackle free of charge and offers them a chance to connect with nature, learn about the river and its inhabitants, and experience the joy of fishing. Participants fish from the public dock outside the Eagle Center.

www.postbulletin.com
