June in the NFL is a time for great optimism about the season ahead and there’s plenty of it in Green Bay when it comes to edge rusher Rashan Gary. The 2019 first-round pick saw a big jump in playing time in his second season and posted five sacks in the regular season. He got 2.5 of them in the final five games and then had 1.5 sacks in a playoff win over the Rams, which made the closing stretch of the season the strongest stretch of his short career.