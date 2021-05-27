Cancel
Andre 3000: 8 Guest Verses That Prove He's The GOAT

By J. Bachelor
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough you’re more likely to catch Andre 3000 playing a wooden flute outside Starbucks than in a studio nowadays, make no mistake: He remains one of the most skilled lyricists in Hip-Hop. Stacks appeared on the Goodie Mob track “No Cigar” in late 2020 and he hasn’t lost a step.

