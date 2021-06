The iconic Nickelodeon series Rugrats is getting a contemporary makeover for the reboot which includes Phil and Lil’s mom, Betty DeVille, being queer. Actress/director Natalie Morales (Plan B, Parks & Recreation) is voicing Betty in the CG-animated series on Paramount+ that premiered May 27 and she confirmed that the mom of two is out and proud. Morales, who is of Cuban descent, also identifies as queer and she told the A.V. Club that Betty was an influential character in her youth. The 36-year-old is of the generation that grew up watching the original series that premiered on Nickelodeon in 1991 and ran for 9 seasons. The reboot follows the adventures of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica – the core cast of beloved characters.