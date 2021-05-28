These Top 10 TikTok Skincare Hacks Are Trending For Good Reason!

I have always been the girl that has relied on makeup to help me achieve the look I want, so I will be completely honest, I’m self-taught and I still have a lot to learn! Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have realized that I have been taking my skin for granted. I think I can completely disregard my skin and hope my makeup will cover all the big flaws. For instance, I want to be able to pile on the makeup, moisturize every once in a while, clean my face here and there, and that in return, my skin will be glowing every day without any breakouts or wrinkles.