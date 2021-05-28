Severe Weather Statement issued for Curry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 06:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Curry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM MDT FOR CENTRAL CURRY COUNTY At 630 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ranchvale, or 14 miles northwest of Clovis, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clovis and Ranchvale. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH