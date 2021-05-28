Univest Capital Hires Banister and O’Hara as Senior Business Development Officers

Duties: Provide departmental leadership and guidance for the areas of Student Accounts, Cashiers, and Billing; operate complex administrative system to effectively manage accounts receivables, student billings, third party billings, payment plans, delinquent accounts, refunds, direct deposits, and cashiering; collaborate with the offices of financial aid, registrar, accounting, and other campus departments on interrelated student policies and processes for student success and retention; actively participate in the overall operations of student financial services, billing and receivables, and cashiering functions of the university; oversee others in these areas; provide direction and leadership in financial management and policy improvements; ensure compliance with university, state, and federal regulations and standard accounting procedures; provide periodic reports of receipts and technical information to management and administration; participate in the planning of University events related to enrollment, registration, and other University functions; encourage customer-oriented staff interaction with students, parents, administrators, faculty and staff; interact with external auditors and provide information as required; establish, implement, and monitor departmental goals, objectives, and progress; establish a staffing structure to effectively accomplish goals and objectives and other duties as assigned.