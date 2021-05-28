Cancel
Business

Univest Capital Hires Banister and O’Hara as Senior Business Development Officers

monitordaily.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnivest Capital, a subsidiary of Univest Bank and Trust, recently expanded its team with the addition of Matt Banister and Joseph O’Hara as senior business development officers. Banister joined Univest Capital as a senior vice president and senior business development officer. In this role, he will be responsible for utilizing...

www.monitordaily.com
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Hub International adds two board members

Global insurance brokerage Hub International Limited has announced the addition of two new board members: Alice Milligan, current chief marketing officer of Morgan Stanley, and Melissa Bodford, co-founder and CEO of uBack. The appointments bring the total number of directors on Hub’s board to 11. Both Milligan and Bodford have...
Businesstippnews.com

Propel Appoints Charles Lawson as Chief Revenue Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Propel, developer of the only unified quality management (QMS) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solution built on Salesforce, today announced the appointment of Charles Lawson as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The newly created role will manage sales, professional services, and customer success through the company’s next phase of growth.
Businessaithority.com

Innoveo Appoints Ashish Jha As First Chief Marketing Officer

Jha has been tapped to raise brand awareness and accelerate growth for the global insurance technology firm. Innoveo, a global technology firm and a leading provider of enterprise no-code solutions, announced the appointment of Ashish Jha as their first Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Jha will elevate Innoveo’s market presence by raising brand awareness, building on customer insights, and creating innovative marketing campaigns.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Vindati names new CEO

Vindati, an insurtech MGU that offers specialty products and an integrated shopping experience for brokers and agents, has announced the appointment of John Przedpelski as CEO. He succeeds Vindati co-founder Tyler Van Spanje in the role. Przedpelski joins from Vindati-backer Innovisk Capital Partners, where he served as executive vice president...
Businesschannelvisionmag.com

PlanetOne Expands Executive Bench with Hire to Lead Supplier Growth

PlanetOne announced business growth leader Karie Atwood is now part of the PlanetOne executive team. In her new role as Vice President of Supplier Management, Atwood sets the strategy for engaging with PlanetOne’s 300-plus carriers, service providers and equipment suppliers and has her fingers on the pulse of PlanetOne’s MDF playbook and incentives.
Businessretailcustomerexperience.com

WorkJam taps Daniel Crepeau as COO

Daniel Crepeau has been named COO at digital workplace platform WorkJam. Crepeau has over three decades of experience driving businesses, from sales to operations to software development, according to a press release. In his role he will oversee operations focused on further establishing the company's market leadership. "WorkJam's rapid revenue...
Raleigh, NCCourier News

Sokal Announces New CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a distinguished leader in automobile advertising, announced yesterday that Melissa Z. Clark has been officially appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. Clark was originally appointed as the CEO back in August of 2020 by the Board of Directors and has been slowly taking over the role as Mark Sokal, who was the former CEO, has taken a role on the Board of Directors.
The Woodlands, TXRecycling Today

Encina hires director of business development and product manager

Encina Development Group, a company based in The Woodlands, Texas, that produces circular chemicals from plastic scrap, has appointed Florian Jardin to the position of European director of business development and product manager. “Florian’s European roots, global experience and circular supply chain expertise will be greatly appreciated by Encina as...
Industryverticalmag.com

Heli-One welcomes Christophe Simon to Sales and Business Development team

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 55 seconds. Heli-One, a leading provider of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, announced today that Christophe Simon has joined the Sales and Business Development team. He is based in the UK and will work with existing customers and grow business development opportunities in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Economymonitordaily.com

Pivotal Capital Secures Senior Funding Facility

Pivotal Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axis Auto Finance, secured a funding facility with a Canadian Schedule 1 bank. Pivotal Capital is an independent Canadian commercial equipment finance company active across the transportation, construction, manufacturing and food services sectors. The facility adds to Pivotal Capital’s existing funding relationships. The facility...
Industrymonitordaily.com

Vmo Aircraft Leasing Appoints O’Connor SVP, Head of Capital Markets

Vmo Aircraft Leasing, a San Francisco-based aircraft leasing company, appointed Meghan O’Connor to the newly created role of senior vice president and head of capital markets. O’Connor will oversee corporate finance transactions and capital markets activities for the lessor’s platform. “With Meghan, we are welcoming yet another proven leader to...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Eldermark Appoints Healthcare SaaS Leader Jaime Ojeda as New President & CEO

Eldermark, the longest serving clinical and operational software solution provider for the senior care industry, today announced healthcare software executive Jaime Ojeda as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Ojeda will have responsibility for the strategic direction of the company, which has led the EHR evolution...
Magnolia, ARsaumag.edu

Business Office Director

Duties: Provide departmental leadership and guidance for the areas of Student Accounts, Cashiers, and Billing; operate complex administrative system to effectively manage accounts receivables, student billings, third party billings, payment plans, delinquent accounts, refunds, direct deposits, and cashiering; collaborate with the offices of financial aid, registrar, accounting, and other campus departments on interrelated student policies and processes for student success and retention; actively participate in the overall operations of student financial services, billing and receivables, and cashiering functions of the university; oversee others in these areas; provide direction and leadership in financial management and policy improvements; ensure compliance with university, state, and federal regulations and standard accounting procedures; provide periodic reports of receipts and technical information to management and administration; participate in the planning of University events related to enrollment, registration, and other University functions; encourage customer-oriented staff interaction with students, parents, administrators, faculty and staff; interact with external auditors and provide information as required; establish, implement, and monitor departmental goals, objectives, and progress; establish a staffing structure to effectively accomplish goals and objectives and other duties as assigned.
Economythelundreport.org

Director of Business Development & Provider Relations

Organization/Company Name: Trillium Family Services. Trillium Family Services offers a great opportunity to be part of a dedicated team helping children and adolescents in psychiatric residential/outpatient/community or day treatment programs. We look to hire people who are passionate about working with our population and who are committed to improving the lives of those we serve through our trauma informed models of practice.
Businessbankingexchange.com

Cross River Bank Launches Venture Capital Business

New Jersey-based Cross River Bank has launched a venture capital business as it seeks to further develop its wide-ranging work with fintechs. Cross River Digital Ventures will invest in companies in the lending, payments, investment, and fintech sectors, the company announced this week. “Cross River already powers some of the...
Businessfinextra.com

Securrency appoints CCO and CTO

On the heels of its recent raise of $31 million in Series B funding this year, Securrency, Inc., a leading developer of institutional-grade blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, announced the appointment of MonaLisa Raas Como as Chief Commercial Officer and Bill Ashlock as Chief Technology Officer. Como and Ashlock join...
Gray, LAstmarynow.com

Danos grows business development team

GRAY — Danos has announced that it has expanded its business development team with two internal moves and one new hire. Rene Vidrine has been promoted to executive account manager. Bounty Fontenot has moved to sales and business development representative, and Chase Clement joins the team as a sales and business development representative.
BusinessLodging

Jeff Bzdawka Named Chief Executive Officer of Knowland

Lance Fenton, partner at Serent Capital, said, “Jeff is an exceptional technology leader and we’re excited to bring his knowledge and leadership to Knowland. His track record of building customer-focused solutions, scaling teams, and driving growth will be essential as Knowland continues to grow and advance.”. Meeting volume is growing...
Economybluemountaineagle.com

Business Development: Help wanted!

It seems that everywhere we go there are “Help Wanted” signs. Worse yet are those flyers hung in the window that say, “We’ve had to reduce our hours because we are short-staffed.”. What’s going on?. There are a variety of answers, but perhaps a more pertinent question is, “Where can...