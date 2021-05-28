Cancel
Webster Bank Expands Regional President Roles in Connecticut

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebster Bank expanded the roles of its regional presidents in Connecticut. As regional president, Timothy D. Bergstrom will now oversee the Hartford, New Haven and Middlesex county markets in Connecticut, including greater Bristol, CT; New Britain, CT; Hartford, CT; and New Haven, CT. In addition, as regional president, Michael L. O’Connor will continue to oversee the greater Waterbury, CT, market. Webster Bank also appointed Martin H. Anderson regional president for the Fairfield County market in Connecticut, including greater Stamford, CT, and Danbury, CT.

