ACT: April Used Class 8 Volumes, Average Miles and Age Drop M/M

While Class 8 units were still 242% higher than May 2020, the industry faces production challenges for 2022 as material shortages continue. Class 8 orders are returning to a pace more in line with seasonal trends as net orders slowed down in May to 23,600 units with a 32% decrease from April. Despite the decrease, Class 8 units were still up 16,800 units y/y, reaching 242% higher than May 2020 and totaling to 420,000 units for the previous 12 months. While Class 8 orders have been on a torrid pace for the past eight months, FTR Intel urges that the May drop-off does not represent a weakening of demand, as freight growth and spot rates continue to hit all-time highs.