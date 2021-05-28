ACT: April Used Class 8 Volumes, Average Miles and Age Drop M/M
According to the latest release of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks report, April used Class 8 volumes (same dealer sales) were 3% lower month over month but significantly higher year over year and year to date compared with April 2020. Average prices were 9% higher compared with March and 50% more expensive than in April of 2020, while average miles and age both dropped 2% month over month and 6% year over year.www.monitordaily.com