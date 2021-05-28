Cancel
ACT: April Used Class 8 Volumes, Average Miles and Age Drop M/M

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest release of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks report, April used Class 8 volumes (same dealer sales) were 3% lower month over month but significantly higher year over year and year to date compared with April 2020. Average prices were 9% higher compared with March and 50% more expensive than in April of 2020, while average miles and age both dropped 2% month over month and 6% year over year.

Industrytrucker.com

Class 5-8 orders drop 32% from April to May

While Class 8 units were still 242% higher than May 2020, the industry faces production challenges for 2022 as material shortages continue. Class 8 orders are returning to a pace more in line with seasonal trends as net orders slowed down in May to 23,600 units with a 32% decrease from April. Despite the decrease, Class 8 units were still up 16,800 units y/y, reaching 242% higher than May 2020 and totaling to 420,000 units for the previous 12 months. While Class 8 orders have been on a torrid pace for the past eight months, FTR Intel urges that the May drop-off does not represent a weakening of demand, as freight growth and spot rates continue to hit all-time highs.
TechnologyWwd.com

Using Fulfillment Technology to Boost Average Order Volume

During Beauty Inc @20, Donny Salazar, founder and chief executive officer of fulfillment technology and services company MasonHub, hosted a workshop session aimed at helping brands increase conversions, margins and average order volume by better leveraging omnichannel fulfillment processes. Salazar explained how his platform connects to e-commerce providers, and why...
Economymonitordaily.com

ACT Research: Class 8 Tractor Dashboard Flashes All Positive Indicators in April

According to ACT Research’s latest North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK, the question of commercial vehicle demand for 2021 has already been answered, and for the first time ever, this perspective is illuminated by all positive indicators on ACT Research’s Class 8 Tractor Dashboard. “April’s Tractor Dashboard rose to its maximum...
Economyactionforex.com

US initial claims dropped to 376k, continuing claims below 3.5m

US initial jobless claims dropped -9k to 376k in the week ending June 5, slightly above expectation of 368k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -25.5k to 402.5k. Both were the lowest level since March 14, 2020. Continuing claims dropped -258k to 3499k in the week ending May 29,...
Economyblacklocks.ca

Bankruptcy Act Benefits 1.2M

A bill granting preference to pensioners in bankruptcy court settlements would benefit more than a million private sector workers, the Commons industry committee was told yesterday. The private bill follows protests over insolvencies like the 2018 collapse of Sears Canada that left pensioners with under-funded plans: “Pensioners should be fully paid.”
Industryccjdigital.com

Capital expenditures driving freight demand, analyst says

Higher than normal capital expenditures from manufacturers as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic will continue to drive freight demand for the next few quarters, but carriers should expect a swing back in the favor of shippers in the coming months, according to ACT Research in its latest ACT Freight Forecast, U.S. Rate and Volume OUTLOOK report.
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

MMAG's M Jets targets annual cargo volume to grow 142% in five years

KUALA LUMPUR (June 9): MMAG Holdings Bhd's subsidiary, M Jets International Sdn Bhd, targets its annual cargo volume to grow 142% in five years after obtaining the approval to operate commercial air transport in Malaysia. MMAG executive director Kenny Khow said M Jets expects its annual cargo volume to increase...
LawCoinDesk

Block.one Pays $27.5M to Settle Class-Action Lawsuit

Block.one settled a class-action lawsuit filed by the Crypto Assets Opportunity Fund (CAOF) related to the company’s recording-setting $4 billion token sale in 2018. The court-approved $27.5 million settlement closes the lawsuit, Block.one announced Friday. Block.one called the suit "without merit" in a blog post but said the settlement would...
Marketssandiegosun.com

Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Hyperconverged Infrastructure market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Hyperconverged Infrastructure industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Constructionhbsdealer.com

Construction input prices on the rise

Softwood lumber prices are up 154% over the past year. Construction input prices increased 4.6% in May compared to the previous month, according to Associated Builders and Contractors’ analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data. Construction input prices are 24.3% higher than a year ago, while...
Industrytheshotcaller.net

Chemical Metering Pumps Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Analysis, New Industry Research & Forecast till 2031

Chemical metering pumps is a mechanical device which is use to deliver chemicals fluids in precise adjustable flow rate. This pump has an ability to move chemical fluids in control rate in certain period of time. The user has to set the flow rate, pressure rate and time duration either manually or automatically, then this chemical metering pump will discharge the fluid accordingly. It is less time consuming and less manual.
Softwarereportsgo.com

Bank Reconciliation Software Market 2021: Applications, Types and Growing Trends in Market, Gross Margin and Market Share 2026

The key focus of Bank Reconciliation Software market report is to evaluate the performance of the industry in the ensuing years to help stakeholders take better decisions and expand their business portfolio. The document highlights the key growth trends as well as the opportunities and how they can be exploited to generate maximum profits. In addition, it empowers industry partakers with methodologies that can be adopted to effectively deal with the existing and upcoming challenges. Besides, it gauges the impact of COVID-19 on this business sphere and attempts to monitor its future implications on the market scenario for a stronger realization of the growth prospects.
Small BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ford Offers 7-Year Loans on the Maverick and It’s a Huge Problem

Ford is a business. Hell, it’s in their name: Ford Motor Company. That means, come the end of the day, they have to turn a profit to keep the lights on. Well, that and to make more excellent Ford GT’s. However, business sense and morality often collide. Usually, one wins over the other. That’s why we’re here. Unfortunately, business may have beat out morality again (hi there, Tesla). Now, it’s time to examine why the American motor company’s loans may be predatory towards buyers.