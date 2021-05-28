Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Tobias Harris details his and Sixers' ascent, keeps 1 small secret

NBC Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven when fans were absent from Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers went through their elaborate and joyful pregame routine. The Sixers run out onto the court and Danny Green slams a ball into the ground. There’s a moment where Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris duel in the post as their teammates put up jumpers around them. Everyone dances along to Trinidad James' "All Gold Everything." Shake Milton acts like a quarterback, rolls out of the pocket and tosses a pass to Dwight Howard. The Sixers form a mini-mosh pit a minute or so before tip-off.

www.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trinidad James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Wells Fargo Center#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Usaa#Instagram#Tobiasharris#The Tuskegee Airmen#Wizards#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAUSA Today

Seth Curry, Tobias Harris discuss their growing tandem for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are in good hands at the moment while they wait for Joel Embiid to get himself back healthy for this deep playoff run that they expect to go on. While they obviously will miss him, there are other ways they can put the ball in the basket.
NBAUSA Today

Sixers' Tobias Harris believes he's closer to being reliable scorer

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris had a lot of pressure placed upon him to begin the 2020-21 season. After an up and down first season of his 5-year max contract in the 2019-20 season, there were a lot of doubts about whether he would even come close to fulfilling that contract.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Sniffs double-double in win

Harris accumulated 28 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Wizards. The 28-year-old fell one rebound short of posting his third straight double-double. Harris has been on a roll in the playoffs, averaging 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 50.5 percent from the field over his first five postseason games. The 10-year veteran will look to parlay his impressive first-round performance into the Eastern Conference semifinals against the winner of the Knicks-Hawks series.
NBAYardbarker

Sixers' Tobias Harris Reacts to Fan Who Stormed the Court vs. Wizards

Lately, the NBA has seen an abnormal amount of unruly fan behavior. As teams across the league begin to increase fan capacity for the 2021 NBA Playoffs, many organizations are witnessing strange acts at home and on the road. The Philadelphia 76ers are no strangers to the unfortunate circumstances. Just...
NBAUSA Today

Sixers star Tobias Harris believes he's natural born leader for the team

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of talent on their team. They have two of the more talented players in the game in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and they provide leadership with their play on the floor, but in terms of the one who rallies the team together, that falls on Tobias Harris.
NBANBA

Sixers advance, but can they keep it up without Embiid?

Not to minimize the Philadelphia 76ers’ accomplishment Wednesday night – advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Washington Wizards 129-112 in the teams’ first-round series – but the more pressing issue at this point is: Is it sustainable?. And then the companion question: Will it need to be?
NBAUSA Today

NBA playoffs: Tobias Harris scores 22 points for 76ers

Former University of Tennessee basketball player Tobias Harris had a big game Tuesday, helping his team pull even in its NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series. Harris, the lone former Volunteer still competing in the NBA playoffs, scored 22 points, pulled down six rebounds and dished out four assists to help the top-seeded 76ers down Atlanta Tuesday in Philadelphia.
NBA975thefanatic.com

It is Time to Show More Love to Philly’s Most Under Appreciated Athlete, Tobias Harris

The first thing people often talk about when it comes to the Sixers, and rightfully so, is the dominance of Joel Embiid. He played like an MVP in the regular season, and has stepped his game up to an even higher level in the playoffs. After that, people will talk about Ben Simmons. Either to praise his defense, or often to complain he didn’t score enough or didn’t hit his free throws. And even after Embiid and Simmons, the next name you will hear the day after a game may be Doc Rivers, perhaps Matisse Thybulle, sometimes Tyrese Maxey or Shake Milton if they went crazy off the bench.
NBADaily Journal

How the Sixers' Tobias Harris has become the No. 2 playoff scorer in two years

Tobias Harris has turned into the reliable No. 2 playoff scorer the 76ers needed. In the Sixers’ eight playoff games this spring, six of which they’ve won, Harris is averaging 23.6 points and has tallied at least 19 each time. He’s shooting .538 from the field and .370 from 3-point range even with an 8-for-24 outing in a Game 4 first-round loss to the Wizards. He’s also averaging 9.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 turnovers for a solid assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.4.
AdvocacyNBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Finalist: Tobias Harris

As a longtime advocate for social justice, Tobias Harris has been particularly focused on eliminating inequities within school systems that have historically harmed young people of color. This year through the Tobias Harris Charitable Fund, he awarded $300,000 to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia to recruit teachers...
NBAUSA Today

Tobias Harris discusses evolution as a passer for Sixers on offense

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of talent on the offensive end of the floor led by their star duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but there is also the play of Tobias Harris. The veteran out of Tennessee has been fabulous in these 2021 playoffs. He is averaging...
NBAallmediany.com

NBA: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Finalists Trail Blazers Carmelo Anthony, Kings Harrison Barnes, 76ers Tobias Harris, Bucks Jrue Holiday, Warriors’Juan Toscano-Anderson

-posted by Daniel Mogollon, Staff Writer; Image: The five finalists for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. (Image Source: NBA) NEW YORK – The NBA today announced that Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson have been selected as the five finalists for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. The new annual award, named after six-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, recognizes a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged.
NBAUSA Today

Coach Doc Rivers explains Tobias Harris' offensive success vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers needed a win in Game 2 of their second-round series with the Atlanta Hawks. They needed somebody to step up and do more and that guy continues to be Tobias Harris. While the Sixers know they will get dominant performances out of superstar Joel Embiid, they need...