Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting the arrival of their second child in the summertime.They made the announcement on 14 February with a black and white image taken in their backyard in California showing Meghan’s baby bump.The pair revealed during an interview with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey that they are expecting a baby girl.Since the couple made the decision to step down as working members of the royal family in January 2020, they have moved to the United States and started their own business ventures. They are being kept busy with family and working life, and things are about...