Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Get 60 percent off an annual subscription to GoVols247!

By govols247 Staff
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAct NOW and get 60 percent off the price of an annual membership for the first year!. In addition to top-notch football intel and analysis from Patrick Brown and the rest of the staff, Ryan Callahan will keep you up to date with the latest intel on Tennessee's recruiting as the Vols look to keep adding names to the 2022 recruiting class. GoVols247's recruiting coverage is chock full of all the news, details and intel on who the Vols may add next and where things stand in the recruitment of their top targets.

247sports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Callahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Football#Basketball#Nuggets#American Football#Govols247#Practice Observations#The Govols247 Roundtable#Annual Membership#Checkerboard#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington StatePosted by
247Sports

With WSU recruiting fully open, get 60 percent off CF.C

OFFICIAL VISITS ARE back on the menu in June and the Washington State coaches will also be working tons of satellite camps as they head out on the recruiting trail for the first time in more than a year. With recruiting taking full flight again, there's no better time to take 60 PERCENT OFF an annual VIP membership to Cougfan.com! That's just $3.58 per month for an entire year.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

RECRUITING SPECIAL: Sixty percent off an annual membership to Dawgman.com

Spring football is done, but recruiting is just kicking back into gear, so there's never really been a better time to check everything out that Dawgman.com has to offer. The football staff can now hold camps, travel to camps, and host recruits on campus. In short, recruiting has gone from 0 to 60 within a matter of days.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Limited Time Offer: 60% off OwlsDaily VIP subscription

OwlsDaily is the true Authority on Temple Athletics (we invented the phrase 27 years ago), featuring the best daily coverage and in-depth analysis of Owls football and Owls basketball. If you’ve been sitting on the fence about when to purchase a subscription, or you’re brand new to the site, now is the time to jump on board and get 60 PERCENT OFF your annual VIP subscription or $1 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH! Act now because this is a limited-time offer. Here are the top 10 reasons to jump on board with OwlsDaily:
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Recruiting momentum a must for Vols in June

Looking for discussion on why this month is such an important one for Tennessee football on the recruiting trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss a huge month for Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff on the recruiting trail.
SportsPosted by
247Sports

60% Off Annual Membership, $1 monthly!!

For a short time, GoldenEaglePride.com is offering an incredible deal that Southern Miss fans DO NOT want to miss out on. Sign up today for an annual membership and get 60% off!. Sign up for the deal here: LINK TO 60% OFF ANNUAL VIP MEMBERSHIP. Southern Miss is heading to...
NFL247Sports

USC RECRUITING VISITS PROMOTION: 60% off annual VIP membership!

GET 60% OFF AN ANNUAL USCFOOTBALL.COM VIP MEMBERSHIP OR THE FIRST MONTH FOR ONE DOLLAR!. After more than a year of no official visits during the extended NCAA mandated recruiting dead period, the USC Trojans recruiting machine is finally back in business! Starting Tuesday, June 1, the Trojan coaching staff can once again host official visitors on campus and there is no shortage of top talent waiting to visit Los Angeles this month. To help celebrate this long anticipated recruiting month, USCFootball.com is offering a way for Trojan football and recruiting fans to consume all of our great content at a major discount!
NFL247Sports

Bear Report VIP SALE! 60% off annual / $1 first month

The Chicago Bears are back on the practice fields for the first round of OTA's and there is a lot of excitement surrounding this team. After trading up to draft Justin Fields, the Bears now have hope at the quarterback position and are entering an offseason with another battle at the position. To get you ready for the, minicamps, training camps and regular season, you'll want to make sure you have a Bear Report subscription for the latest on the franchise.
Louisiana StatePosted by
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Speedy Louisiana RB commits to Tennessee

Looking for discussion on the newest commitment to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from parts unknown and unknowable) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the latest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class — speedy running back Dylan Sampson from Dutchdown High School in Geismar, La.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Wednesday Recruiting Notes

Scarlet Nation's No Work Wednesday starts off with more Rutgers football recruiting notes. This latest one features some insider nuggets on some Rutgers targets. Click here to check out the latest edition of our recruiting notes. Non-members can still get in on this cavalcade of content. Sign up now for...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

The Tuesday Scoop: Four-star visitors and more!

The Tuesday Scoop returns on Scarlet Nation as we continue to provide the latest in Rutgers football recruiting. Click here for this week's edition as we reveal the scoop on a four-star visitor, as well as updates on commits, targets and more. Sign up now for an annual VIP membership...
Kentucky State247Sports

Kentucky extends first 2023 offer

June 15 marked the first day of the contact period in which college coaches could directly contact rising juniors and Kentucky wasted little time extending its first scholarship offer in the 2023 class. The Wildcats extended an offer to Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy 5-star wing J.J. Taylor Tuesday. Get the...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Husky Kickoff Countdown - 80 Days

We're now less than 90 days away from the start of the 2021 Football season! Washington will host Montana on September 4th, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. We'll also include the current UW players wearing the number, when available.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, June 14

We start today with our daily roundup of online coverage of the men's basketball and football programs. Transfers reach IU football by different paths ahead of 2021 season: Indiana Daily Student. This section looks at the most compelling Big Ten and national stories on college football and basketball and we...
SportsPosted by
247Sports

No Work Wednesday on Scarlet Nation

Scarlet Nation continues with an entire new day of features as part of our No-Work Wednesday. This day is dedicated to all Rutgers fans as we provide a relentless day of content, special guests, premium perks and non-stop action on Scarlet Nation. We will have so much content that those of you at work may not get a whole lot done. Regardless of where you are, you can get over the midweek hump by indulging in the plethora of content on Scarlet Nation and the wealth of information on our premium message board, The Round Table. Here is a look at our lineup for today:
Michigan StateCollege Football News

Michigan State Spartans: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Michigan State football season with what you need to know. Head Coach: Mel Tucker, 2nd year, 2-5 (7-12 overall) 2020 CFN Final Ranking: 40. 2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 57. 2019 CFN Final Ranking: 57. Michigan State Spartans College...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Joe Lunardi picks the No. 1 seeds for 2022 NCAA Tournament

At long last, the transfer portal has calmed down across college basketball. While there’s still the occasional odd entry and some good players remain on the market, it’s nothing like early in the spring when it felt like multiple high-quality, high-profile players entered the portal every day. That means projecting...
California State247Sports

BREAKING: USC home games in the Coliseum will be at full capacity

On Tuesday Trojan fans finally got the news they have been waiting for, college football this fall will be normal again. USC athletic director Mike Bohn, on the same day the state of California opened up by removing mask restrictions and allowing most businesses to operate at full capacity, announced that Trojan football fans will be allowed to fill the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for all football games this fall, with a capacity of 77,500 for home football games.