The University of Miami Ohio had just installed 13 package locker systems for their students to receive packages in and they wanted to jazz the look of the systems up. So they had a number of the graphic designers that were attending classes at the University compete to design a look for the University that would get attention. Above is the winning design. This design allowed us to alter the layout for the different sized systems. The only part of the design that was static was the number of the system that was located over the control panel. The balance of the design was laid out moving from the center to the edges. And we had 13 systems to wrap and only a week to get it done!