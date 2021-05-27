Gilbert Ernest Nolan

Gilbert Ernest “Ernie” Nolan III, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Community Hospice & Palliative Care center in Fernandina Beach, Fla. Ernie was born Oct. 21, 1933, in Jacksonville, Fla. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. Ernie was blissfully married to Johnnie for 43 years. He was a loving, caring person to all who knew him, and his many grandchildren called him “Papa E.” Ernie was a wonderful manager of people and owned several businesses. He was a true salesman at heart! He loved God, his church and his family, but loved Johnnie most of all.