More than a year after the killing of a 32-year-old autistic Palestinian man, Iyad al-Halak, one of the Israeli police officers who shot him will be charged with “reckless manslaughter,” multiple news sources reported on Thursday, June 17. Prosecutors have charged the unidentified officer in the indictment submitted to the Jerusalem District Court, and if convicted, he could face up to 12 years in prison. However, Halak’s family condemned the lenient charges and demanded more serious charges be brought against the officers involved in the killing.