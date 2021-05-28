The Longwalls put on their ‘Red Shirts’ and connect the old with the new

Last year, as Marvel Comics was making Black-relevant comic books available free, digitally, Bleeding Cool pointed out that one very prominent title, The Truth: Red, White And Black by Robert Morales and Kyle Baker, was out of print and had been for some time. This was especially notable when The Falcon & The Winter Soldier was released on Disney+, as the volume featuring the first appearance of Isiah Bradley, the first Captain America, remained stubbornly out of print. There were rumours of contractual issues, complicated further by the death of Robert Morales, but nothing was concrete. As a result, copies of the hardcover collection have been changing hands for up to $300 on eBay and Amazon, as sales of the first issue at CGC 9.8 got close to a thousand dollars. Well, that will be changing in February, as Marvel Comics will be reprinting the series as Captain America: Truth. Here is the Amazon solicitation;